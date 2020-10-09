MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Oct. 8
5:37 p.m.: A firefighter reported seeing an a outdoor heater underneath a tent at a restaurant on Union Street. The firefighter spoke with the restaurant manager about outdoor heating safety.
2:48 p.m.: Officers dismissed two dog walkers on Singing Beach.
12:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person, who refused ambulance services, was tended to on site.
9:57 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
9:41 a.m.: Report of a van broken into on Norwood Avenue. Officers report there was no forced entry and nothing appeared to be stolen. The matter is under investigation.
9:31 and 9:19 a.m.: Two drivers on School Street received verbal warnings for a stop sign violation and speeding, respectively.