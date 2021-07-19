MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, July 18
4:14, 1:40 p.m. and 10:36 a.m.: Medical emergencies -- two on Jersey Lane and one on Union Street. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:33 a.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for speeding.
Saturday, July 17
5:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:01 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars by Black Beach were tagged.
1:15 p.m.: Report of a past breaking-and-entering incident on Pine Street. The person who reported the crime claimed some of their belongings were stolen.
10:38 a.m.: Report of an accident involving a car and motorcycle on Summer Street. Minor injuries were reported. The motorcycle was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing.
3:49 a.m.: James Steward, 51, of 38 School St., was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery on Central Street. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday.
Friday, July 16
8:10 p.m.: Report of a man sleeping on a bench on Beach Street. Officers gave the man a ride to the Beverly train station.
6:53 p.m.: Officers assisted a Newport Park resident who was locked out of their home.
12:42 a.m.: Clayton Morrissey, 30, of 113B Main St., Rockport, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Beach Street. He made bail a short time after his arrest and was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday.