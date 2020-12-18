MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Dec. 17
10:45 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to a medical call on Central Street for an individual experiencing chest pain. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
6:39 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported on Route128 northbound, caller said it was hard to see. Driver was waiting on tow, which removed car from the area.
4:32 p.m.: Possible accident, with motor vehicle off the road, on Mssconomo Street reported. The driver was waiting for a tow.
12:02 a..m.: Rescue squad responded to a medical call on School Streeet for an individual who gad fallen, The person was helped up, and no ambulance transport was needed.
11:10 a.m.: A resident of Blue Heron Lane reported a false unemployment claim was filed in his or her name. The identity theft was documented and referred to the Department of Labor.
7:25 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to a medical call on Butler Avenue for an individual having difficulty breathing. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
2:10 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at residence on Masconomo Street. No issues.
1:45 a.m.: Vehicle parked on School Street in violation of snow parking ban towed.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.