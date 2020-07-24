MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, July 23
11:17 p.m.: Report of a person taking photos through windows on Pine Street. The matter is under investigation.
8:47 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
8:33 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
8:18 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment and a hands-free driving violation.
4:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:18 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a Dexter Lane resident who reported having issues with the home's water.
3:38 p.m.: The DPW was notified of flooding due to heavy rainfall on Smith Lane, Central Street and Lincoln Street.
2:39 p.m.: A iPhone found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
12:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird on Washington Street.
8:45 a.m.: Report of a person trespassing on a boat parked on Ashland Avenue.
3:22 and 1:34 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Lincoln Street and Woodholm Road. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.