MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 29
6:35 p.m.: Report of a home filled with smoke at The Plains. Police said flames were visible at the time. The maintenance manager at The Plains responded to the scene. No further information is available at this time.
2:24 p.m.: A debit card found on Central Street was turned into police custody.
1:49 p.m.: Three illegally parked cars — one on Raymond Street and two on Summer Street — were ticketed.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Traffic stops: Officers pulled over 12 drivers for stop sign violations on Forest Street between 9:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Nine received written warnings, one received a verbal warning and two received citations.
9:37 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a court summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
7:02 p.m.: A driver on Crafts Circle received a written warning for speeding.
6:02 p.m.: Report of a woman without a mask sneezing on a man on Beach Street. It is unclear at this time if the woman had intentionally sneezed on the man. Officers checked the area and could not locate the woman in question.
3:40 p.m.: The Board of Health was notified of a group of around 30 children without masks playing on Brook Street. No further information is available at this time.
1:39 and 1:23 p.m.: Two drivers on Ancient County Way and Machain Way received written warning for stop sign violaions.
1:40 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding.
Friday, Nov. 27
11:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:17 p.m.: A driver on Deer Hill Street received a written warning for speeding and having defective equipment.
3:22 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
11:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Loading Place Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:25, 11:09 and 10:56 a.m.: Three drivers — on Pleasant Street, Greenbrier Road and Woodholm Road — received written warnings for speeding.