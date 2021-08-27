MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 26
9:36 p.m.: Complaint about music blaring from a vehicle on Ocean Street. The driver was sent on his way.
8:27 p.m.: Suspicious package left on Lincoln Street doorstep. It was removed.
7:30 p.m.: Caller reports dog in vehicle on Beach Street. The vehicle could not be found.
3:38 p.m.: Possibly disabled vehicle on Route 128 southbound. Tire changed.
9:24 a.m.: Michael R. Goyette of 224 1/2 Canal St. in Salem was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended after a traffic stop on Route 128 southbound.
8:54 a.m.: Kayak reported on docks on Ashland Avenue, nonemergency. Harbormaster notified.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
10:54 p.m.: Driver given written warning about speeding during a traffic stop on Beach Street.
10:22 p.m.: Two fires on beach off Beach Street extinguished.
10:03 p.m.: Commercial motion alarm activated on Lincoln Street. Building secure.
3:25 p.m.: Carbon dioxide alarm activation on Highland Avenue. Firefighters say detector was faulty.
Low-hanging branches on Summer Street called hazardous at 2:31 p.m., when no issue was found, and 3:29 p.m., when the state Department of Transportation was notified.
Complaints about parking on Morse Court at 12:49 p.m., where the vehicle was parked legally, and a bus and cars on Old Neck Road at 1:58 p.m., where two vehicles were ticketed.
6:56 a.m.: Driver given verbal warning about a stop sign violation during a traffic stop on Bridge Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
10:45 p.m.: Suspicious man said to be walking on southbound side of Rout 128. He was not found.
9:47 p.m.: Kids reportedly yelling obscenities on Beach Street. They left before officers arrived.
6:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with a Morse Court resident regarding a neighbor dispute.
2:21 p.m.: Fire alarm activation in School Street home. No issues found.
1:59 p.m.: A dehydrated male refused ambulance service from Beach Street.
1:07 p.m.: Trash bins on Route 128 south creating a dangerous hazard removed by the state Department of Public Works.
12:44 p.m.: Complaint lodged about cars parked onBeach Street, Owners told to move them.
8:32 a.m.: Public Works notified about a bee's nest in a driveway on Beach Street.
Traffic stops for speeding were made on Greenbrier Road at 7:02 a.m., and Pine Street at 7:19 p.m. One driver was given a verbal warning, the other was issued a citation.
2:55 a.m.: A resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a medical alert alarm was activated.
Monday, Aug. 23
Traffic stops: Drivers were given verbal warnings against speeding on Pine Street at 10:47 a.m. and Summer Street at 5:15 p.m., about operating without headlights illuminated on Pine Street at 8:09 p.m., driving with defective equipment on School Street at 9 p.m., a stop sign violation on School Street at 9:14 p.m., and for an unspecified violation on Route 128 at Pine Street at 10:31 p.m.
9:05 p.m.: The driver of vehicles disabled in the area of the School Street exit on the southbound side of Route 128 said he waiting to be picked up by a friend.
11:03 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Bennett Street for a smoke alarm activation. The day's high humidity triggered the alarms.
9:28 a.m.: Resident of Overledge Road says a bag of trash was left on the doorstep. Information taken.
9:23 a.m.: Complaint about a dog attacking a bird on Ocean Street. Information taken.
Sunday, Aug. 22
2:26 p.m.: A report of a disabled vehicle on School Street turned out to be a DoorDash driver. No issues.
Traffic stops for speeding were made on Route 128 southbound at 2:11 p.m., and School Street at 2:44 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
1:03 p.m.: Caller reporting an injured seagull on Beach Street was advised to notify the Environmental Police.
8:37 a.m.: Power outage on Summer Street. National Grid notified.
6:24 a.m.: Tree branch in road moved off to the side of Bridge Street. Public Works notified.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Medical aid: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to a hospital an individual who fell and struck his head from Forest Street at 2:24 a.m., a person feeling faint from Pine Street at 12:43 Pine St., and an individual having difficulty breathing from Forest Lane at 1:11 p.m.
10:06 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to Summer Street for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. No issues were reported.
12:31 a.m.: Commercial alarm activation at snack bar on Beach Street. Response canceled by alarm company.
Friday, Aug. 20
Medical aid: A person feeling dizzy and weak was taken by ambulance to the hospital from Jersey Lane at 6:22 p.m., while on Beach Street at 7:59 p.m., an individual with a fish hook stuck his ankle refused ambulance services.
7:55 p.m.: A tree reported on utility lines on Masconomo Street. Public Works and Verizon notified.
6:48 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to help a resident locked out of a Newport Park building gain entrance.
1:16 p.m.: A Beach Street business owner reported a simple assault and that those involved left in a car. Police stopped the car and gave them a verbal warning after hearing their story.
5:07 a.m.: Commercial motion alarm activation on Beach Street. The building was found to be secure.
2:43 a.m.: Lake T. Fleming, 1 Tower Road in Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of driving drunk and a marked lanes violation following a traffic stop on Route 128 northbound.