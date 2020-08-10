MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Aug. 9

11:20 p.m.: Report of an unwanted person inside a Pleasant Street home. Officers gave the person a ride home. 

7:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

6:57 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick baby skunk on Rosedale Avenue. 

3:37 p.m.: A car illegally parked at Crosby's Marketplace on Summer Street was towed.  

12:15 p.m.: An illegally parked car at Singing Beach was ticketed. 

7:36 a.m.: Officers asked a person on Singing Beach to leave for allegedly taking lewd photos on the beach. 

Saturday, Aug. 8

11:29 and 5:06 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Summer Street and Newport Park. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

2:44 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat inside a School Street home.  

4:35 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was tagged. 

9:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Aug. 7 

3:44 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

10:13 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park. 

10:10 a.m.: Animal Control transported an injured seagull on School Street to SeaPort Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester.

 

 

