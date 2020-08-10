MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 9
11:20 p.m.: Report of an unwanted person inside a Pleasant Street home. Officers gave the person a ride home.
7:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:57 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick baby skunk on Rosedale Avenue.
3:37 p.m.: A car illegally parked at Crosby's Marketplace on Summer Street was towed.
12:15 p.m.: An illegally parked car at Singing Beach was ticketed.
7:36 a.m.: Officers asked a person on Singing Beach to leave for allegedly taking lewd photos on the beach.
Saturday, Aug. 8
11:29 and 5:06 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Summer Street and Newport Park. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:44 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat inside a School Street home.
4:35 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was tagged.
9:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Aug. 7
3:44 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:13 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
10:10 a.m.: Animal Control transported an injured seagull on School Street to SeaPort Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester.