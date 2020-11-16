MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 15
10:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:56 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a guardrail on Route 128 northbound. The car was towed from the scene and the driver was issued a citation.
Saturday, Nov. 14
4:43 p.m.: Report of an injured deer on Summer Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the deer in question.
12:26 a.m.: Report of a person peeking into parked cars on School Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the person in question.