MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, July 26
5:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodholm Road. The person refused ambulance services.
4:43 p.m. and 9:37 a.m.: Ten illegally parked cars — five on Raymond Street and five at Singing Beach — were ticketed.
8:33 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding several vandalized mailboxes on Forest Lane.
Saturday, July 25
3:59 p.m.: A Manchester ambulance was used to assist in a medical emergency on West Beach in Beverly.
Friday, July 24
7:31 p.m.: Report of a one-car accident on Harbor Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene. Officers filed a crash report.
2:47 p.m.: An illegally parked car on White Beach was tagged.
1:19 p.m.: Report of a person for using marijuana on Singing Beach. Officers on scene asked the person to leave the area. No citations were issued.
12:12 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a boat parked on a private pier on Proctor Street.
10:45 a.m.: A person reported losing a money clip on Central Street.
7:45 a.m.: Officers assisted DPW workers with putting in jersey barriers on Central Street.