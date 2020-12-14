MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Dec. 13

10:36 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.

3:27 p.m.: A pair of car keys found on Central Street were turned into police custody.  

1:43 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation. 

11:37, 11:26 and 10:58 a.m.: Three drivers on Pine Street, Currier Road and Pine Street received written warnings for speeding. 

10:47 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past hit-and-run on Friend Street. 

Saturday, Dec. 12

12:03 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street. Th person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Dec. 11

11 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street. 

4:45 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a Kings Way resident using heavy machinery to dump piles of dirt on their property. Officers spoke with the resident and work was wrapped up for the day. 

