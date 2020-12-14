MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 13
10:36 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
3:27 p.m.: A pair of car keys found on Central Street were turned into police custody.
1:43 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
11:37, 11:26 and 10:58 a.m.: Three drivers on Pine Street, Currier Road and Pine Street received written warnings for speeding.
10:47 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past hit-and-run on Friend Street.
Saturday, Dec. 12
12:03 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street. Th person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Dec. 11
11 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
4:45 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a Kings Way resident using heavy machinery to dump piles of dirt on their property. Officers spoke with the resident and work was wrapped up for the day.