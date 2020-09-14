MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

 

Sunday, Sept. 13

10:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog walking around Route 128 southbound.

8:55 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water pump failure on Old Essex Road.  

5:02 p.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid at Beverly Fire Department while officers in that city tended to a fire.  

4:25 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Raymond Street were ticketed. 

7:50 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

1:25 a.m.: Report of a vehicle parked at Tuck's Point with its rear window broken. Officers found no evidence the car was broken into. No further action was taken.  

Saturday, Sept. 12

9:05 p.m.: A person reported a allet was stolen out of his or her parked car on Central Street. 

1:47 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal on Back Beach.  

1:02 p.m.: A Knight Circle resident reported identity theft.

8:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Sept. 11

6:12 p.m.: Report of a loud band performing at Manchester Bath & Tennis Club. Officers spoke with club representatives and the music was toned down. 

5:20 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal at Black Beach. 

