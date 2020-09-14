MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Sept. 13
10:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog walking around Route 128 southbound.
8:55 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water pump failure on Old Essex Road.
5:02 p.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid at Beverly Fire Department while officers in that city tended to a fire.
4:25 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Raymond Street were ticketed.
7:50 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:25 a.m.: Report of a vehicle parked at Tuck's Point with its rear window broken. Officers found no evidence the car was broken into. No further action was taken.
Saturday, Sept. 12
9:05 p.m.: A person reported a allet was stolen out of his or her parked car on Central Street.
1:47 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal on Back Beach.
1:02 p.m.: A Knight Circle resident reported identity theft.
8:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Sept. 11
6:12 p.m.: Report of a loud band performing at Manchester Bath & Tennis Club. Officers spoke with club representatives and the music was toned down.
5:20 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal at Black Beach.