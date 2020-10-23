MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments
Thursday, Oct. 22
9:17 p.m.: Report of children ringing doorbells and running off —known as ding-dong ditching — on Burnham Lane. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the group of children in question.
5:48 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
4:32 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified to fix a flipped-over dock off Manchester Harbor.
1:41 p.m. and 11:10 a.m.: Two drivers on Bridge Street and Masconomo Street each received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
10:45 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pine Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his or her name.