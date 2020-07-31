MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Friday, July 31
11:38 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation during a traffic stop on Elm Street.
11:21 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a UPS delivery truck allegedly trespassing on private property on Windemere Park Extension.
Thursday, July 30
10:02 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a lost dog on Skytop Drive.
7:42 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog and skunk stuck under a shed on North Street.