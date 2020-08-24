MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 23
Traffic stops: Fourteen drivers received written warnings for violating various traffic laws all across town.
9:08 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:19 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Bridge Street. The Fire Department provided supplemental oxygen to a resident who could not operate his or her own oxygen tank without electricity.
5:55 p.m.: Robert Melville, 36, of Peabody, was arrested on a charge of driving a moped under the influence of alcohol on Bridge Street. Officers brought Melville to Salem District Court on Monday morning. It is unknown Monday afternoon if he was arraigned.
2:08 p.m.: Officers notified Gloucester Police of cars drag racing on Route 128 northbound.
1:08 p.m.: The DPW was notified of water leaking into the roadway on Morse Court.
12:01 p.m.: Officers assisted with an antique car parade on Beach Street.
10:06 a.m.: Report of a bicyclist hitting an open car door on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Aug. 22
9:32 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
6:23 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Aug. 21
7:10 p.m.: Twelve non-residents parked at Singing Beach had their vehicles ticketed.
4:54 p.m.: Three people in a boat off Manchester Harbor reported the boat was taking on water. The Harbormaster and Coast Guard were notified and the boat was towed to Beverly Harbor. No injuries were reported.
4:37 p.m.: Report of a car hitting and injuring a goose on Summer Street. Animal Control was notified.
1 p.m.: Cars parked in the No Parking area on Summer Street were ticketed.
6:50 a.m.: A driver outside Pleasant Grove Cemetery received a court summons for operating with a suspended license.
6:24 and 1:02 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Windemere Park Extention and Union Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.