MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 8
6:21 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a broken stop light on Walker Road.
4:33 p.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported a past fire in the home.
2:23 p.m.: Eight cars illegally parked on Raymond Street were ticketed.
10:28 a.m.: Officers assisted boaters who were beached on a patch of gravel off Chebacco Road.
9:09 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a past dog attack on Beach Street.
Saturday, Oct. 7
10:28 p.m.: Officers dispersed a large party held at a Crafts Court home.
1:48 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars were towed from the scene.
11:42 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a car fire on School Street. The state Department of Environmental Protection was later notified of gas leaking from the vehicle.
11:05 a.m.: A damaged motor vehicle left in a parking lot on North Street was towed. The police were not notified of the accident when it occurred.
9:17 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Nov. 6
5:58 and 2:51 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Bridge Street and Harold Street. Both patienys were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:36 p.m.: State Police were notified of a car stuck in the median on Route 128 northbound.
10:33 a.m.: Report of a minor fender bender on Pleasant Street. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information.