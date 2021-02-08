MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 7
9:23 p.m.: A car n illegally parked on Norwood Avenue during the winter parking ban was ticketed.
2:53 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported someone had tampered with his skid steer. The matter is under investigation.
2:49 p.m.: State police were notified of a damaged guardrail on Route 128 southbound.
1:57 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a knocked-over stop sign on Beach Street.
12:43 p.m.: Report of a broken-down FedEx truck at the intersection of School and Pleasant streets. Officers assisted getting the truck to the side of the road.
11:12 a.m.: Report of an oven fire on Rockwood Heights Road. The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived on scene.
Saturday, Feb. 6
11:31 p.m.: Officers transported an intoxicated person on Hickory Hill Road back home.
9:01 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding and not having a driver's license in possession.
6:50 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
5:19 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
2:25 p.m.: A couch partially blocking the roadway on Route 128 southbound was moved to the breakdown lane.
Friday, Feb. 5
1:01 p.m.: A Beaver Dam Road resident reported someone had hacked into his eBay account.
11:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.