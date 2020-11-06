MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:07 p.m.: Report filed after a Bridge Street resident claimed someone had stapled a sign on his or her Biden 2020 lawn sign. 

2:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.

2:10 p.m.: The DPW and National Grid was notified of a damaged light pole on Ocean Street. 

11:29 a.m.: Officers assisted residents on Summer Street and Ledgewood Road who reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names. 

10:31 a.m.: Report of missing children in the woods by Chebacco Road. Officers found the children and reunited them with their parents.  

9:49 a.m.: A driver on Rockwood Heights Road received a written warning for speeding. 

9:41 a.m.: Report filed after a Washington Street resident claimed someone had stapled a sign on the his or her fence. 

9:27 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding. 

12:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Harbor Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

 

