MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 5
8:07 p.m.: Report filed after a Bridge Street resident claimed someone had stapled a sign on his or her Biden 2020 lawn sign.
2:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
2:10 p.m.: The DPW and National Grid was notified of a damaged light pole on Ocean Street.
11:29 a.m.: Officers assisted residents on Summer Street and Ledgewood Road who reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names.
10:31 a.m.: Report of missing children in the woods by Chebacco Road. Officers found the children and reunited them with their parents.
9:49 a.m.: A driver on Rockwood Heights Road received a written warning for speeding.
9:41 a.m.: Report filed after a Washington Street resident claimed someone had stapled a sign on the his or her fence.
9:27 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
12:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Harbor Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.