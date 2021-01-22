MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

 

Thursday, Jan. 21 

 

4:39 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children skateboarding on the Town Hall steps on Central Street. 

11:55 a.m.: Report of a controlled burning spreading on Bridge Street. Firefighters dispatched to the scene reportedly found no issued and cleared a short time later. 

 

11:10 a.m.: Report of someone keying a car and sticking a "For Rent" sign outside a Union Street business. The matter is under investigation. 

8:10 p.m.: A North Street resident filed a harassment complaint against a neighbor.

  

 

 

 

