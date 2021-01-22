MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Jan. 21
4:39 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children skateboarding on the Town Hall steps on Central Street.
11:55 a.m.: Report of a controlled burning spreading on Bridge Street. Firefighters dispatched to the scene reportedly found no issued and cleared a short time later.
11:10 a.m.: Report of someone keying a car and sticking a "For Rent" sign outside a Union Street business. The matter is under investigation.
8:10 p.m.: A North Street resident filed a harassment complaint against a neighbor.