MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's fire and police departments:
Sunday, Aug. 16
8:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:18 a.m.: A Beach Street resident reported a non-resident had parked in the Singing Beach parking lot. When confronted, the driver was reportedly "rude" to the resident. The parking lot was empty by the time officers arrived at the scene.
5:39 p.m.: A ring found on Beach Street was submitted into police custody.
10:19 and 7:50 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Norwood Avenue and The Plains. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Aug. 15
5:04 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people congregating on the train tracks off Beach Street.
2:41 p.m.: Nine cars illegally parked on Raymond Street were ticketed.
2:09 p.m.: Report of a bicycle accident on Summer Street. The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to a hospital. No further information was available at press time.
Friday, Aug. 14
5:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:12 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick fox on Smiths Point Road.
12:29 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed wires on Harbor Street.
10:47 and 9:48 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Burnham Lane and Harold Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:14 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a downed street sign on Summer Street.