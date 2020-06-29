MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, June 28
7:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:16 p.m.: The owner of a car parked on Beaver Dam Road received a citation for a registration issue.
11 a.m.: Officers assisted in a birthday drive-by party on Pine Street.
10:08 a.m.: A smart phone found on Beach Street was submitted into police custody.
Saturday, June 27
7:51 p.m.: Officers helped resolved a verbal argument between two people on Butler Avenue.
5:37 p.m.: Report of a car parked on top of live wires on Proctor Street. National Grid was called to the scene and the car was moved safely.
3:12 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
12:10 p.m.: Lift assist on Morse Court.
11:41 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
Friday, June 26
9:40 p.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to a group of people using fireworks on Proctor Street.
9:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:35 p.m.: Officers spoke with a multiple people walking their dogs on Singing Beach, which is prohibited during the coronavirus pandemic.
6:16 p.m.: Officers assisted with a disabled tractor trailer on Summer Street.
2:54 p.m.: A person reported a past dog bite on Overledge Road.
11:20 a.m.: A non-resident parked in an Ocean Street parking lot was ticketed.
10:49 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead skunk on Crooked Lane.