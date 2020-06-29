MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:

 

Sunday, June 28 

7:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

 

6:16 p.m.: The owner of a car parked on Beaver Dam Road received a citation for a registration issue. 

 

11 a.m.: Officers assisted in a birthday drive-by party on Pine Street. 

10:08 a.m.: A smart phone found on Beach Street was submitted into police custody. 

Saturday, June 27

7:51 p.m.: Officers helped resolved a verbal argument between two people on Butler Avenue.

 

5:37 p.m.: Report of a car parked on top of live wires on Proctor Street. National Grid was called to the scene and the car was moved safely.  

3:12 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation. 

12:10 p.m.: Lift assist on Morse Court. 

 

11:41 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.

 

Friday, June 26

9:40 p.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to a group of people using fireworks on Proctor Street. 

 

9:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

7:35 p.m.: Officers spoke with a multiple people walking their dogs on Singing Beach, which is prohibited during the coronavirus pandemic. 

6:16 p.m.: Officers assisted with a disabled tractor trailer on Summer Street.  

2:54 p.m.: A person reported a past dog bite on Overledge Road.   

11:20 a.m.: A non-resident parked in an Ocean Street parking lot was ticketed. 

 

10:49 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead skunk on Crooked Lane. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you