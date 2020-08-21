MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 20
7:39 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid regarding a car accident in Essex.
3:13 p.m.: A coat found at the MBTA station on Beach Street was submitted into police custody.
1:05 p.m.: Report of a single car accident on Summer Street. No injuries were reported. The amount of damage caused by the accident is unknown at this time. The car was not towed from the scene.
12:14 p.m.: Officers assisted a School Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
1:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.