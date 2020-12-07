MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Monday, Dec. 7
10:30 a.m.: 911 call from Harbor Street. It was made in error; no issues at this time.
7:50 a.m.: Alarm activation at school on Lincoln Street. Firefighters found it was set off by an issue with the alarm panel,
Sunday, Dec. 6
10:23 p.m.: Abandoned 911 call from Beach Street. No issues at this time.
9:44 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation for a stop sign violation during a traffic stop on School Street.
7:43 p.m.: License plate found on property turned in at police station. The plate was returned to the registered owner.
4:45 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Powder House Lane. Firefighters found it was set off by smoke from cooking and reset the system.
1:34 p.m.: A Chase credit card that had been found and turned in at police station returned to owner.
12:21 p.m.: Suspicious materials found in Tappan Street basement. Report taken.
10:45 a.m.: 911 call from state to test text-based telecommunications equipment completed.
1:29 a.m.: Woman arrested by Essex Police placed in temporary holding cell at police station for Essex Police.
Saturday, Dec. 5
8:11 p.m.: 911 call reporting spin-out on Route 128 northbound. Wenham Police notified.
8:07 p.m.: Smoke detector alarm activation on Beach Street. No issues at this time.
7:53 p.m.: Smoke detector alarm activation in living room of Jersey Lane home.
7:38 p.m.: Smell of smoke and chemicals inside a Summer Street building reported. Firefighters investigation and found no issues.
5:03 p.m.: Driver of car who car spun out on Route 128 southbound assisted and back on his or her way.
4:45 p.m.: 911 call reporting car spun out and hit guardrail on Route 128 southbound. Area checked, car not located.
Dangerous hazards: Trees and power lines down on Magnolia Avenue at 12:10 p.m., Public Works and National Grid notified; also on Proctor Street at 1:52 p.m., cleared by Fire Department. Downed tree branch on Mill Street moved to roadside at 2:25 p.m. and Public Works notified. Public Works also notified of downed tree branches on Old Essex Road reported at 3:29 p.m. and Knight Circle at 3:43 p.m.
2:12 p.m.: Water issue at Flately Avenue home. Residents advised by Fire Department and Public Works notified.
12:30 p.m.: Alarm activation at an Eaglehead Road residence. Home checked and found secure.
11:47 a.m.: Medical aid given on School Street for injuries suffered in a past fall. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:04 a.m.: Alarm activation in the kitchen of Singing Beach Club on Beach Street. Building secure.
6:12 a.m.: Lifeline alert activation by person who fell on The Plains Street. Lift assistance given.
Friday, Dec. 4
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbals warnings; one for no headlights and violating marked lanes at 9:28 p.m. on Norton's Point, the other for a stop sign violation on Pulaski Drive at 10:05 p.m.
4:56 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Lincoln Avenue. Firefighters found it was set off by a faulty detector.
3:57 p.m.: 911 call hangup placed from deactivated cell phone on Magnolia Avenue. No issues.
3:56 p.m.: A Blue Heron Lane resident reports a false unemployment claim filed in his or her name.
3:13 p.m.: Lifeline alert activation on School Street. Lift assistance given.
2:37 p.m.: The Fire Department rescue squad provides mutual aid in Gloucester, transporting a patient having chest pain to the hospital.
11:59 a.m.: Fire alarm activation on Norton's Point. Firefighters found trouble in the system and reset it.
11:57 a.m.: Animal control locates lost dog on Highland Road.
10:47 a.m.: 911 call from Beaver Dam Road in test of elevator phone. All in order.
10 a.m.: Firefighters conduct fire inspection on Summer Street.
1:34 a.m.: Mutual aid given to Essex Police with a traffic stop on School Street at the town line.