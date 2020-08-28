MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 27
Medical emergencies on School Street at 1:43 p.m. and on Beach Street at 7:05 p.m., where both individuals refused ambulance services. The rescue squad also responded to Eaglehead Road and Newport Park at 6 and 10:53 a.m., respectively, where both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:53 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a neighbor dispute on North Street.
11:14 a.m.: Verizon was notified of exposed electrical wires on a Summer Street sidewalk.