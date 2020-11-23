MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:

Monday, Nov. 23

7:35 a.m.: Lift assist on Harold Street. 

Sunday, Nov. 22

9:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

5:56 p.m.: Hamilton Police was notified of a medical emergency on Route 128 southbound. 

3:43 p.m.: Report of a child relieving themself by the road on Brook Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the child. 

1:19 p.m.: A lost boat wheel found on Central Street was submitted into police custody. 

12:57 p.m.: Officers advised a Pine Street resident who reported identity theft. 

11:36 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Brook Street was ticketed.  

Saturday, Nov. 21 

8:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ancient County Way. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

3:38 p.m.: Officers assisted Essex Police in searching for a lost hiker off School Street. The hiker was eventually located. 

2:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Nov. 20

8:11 and 4:36 p.m.: State Police were notified of two separate incidents of cars hitting deer on Route 128. No injuries were reported on either calls. Both cars were towed from the scene.

3:28 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children playing on the Manchester Essex Regional High School field on Lincoln Street. 

2:10 p.m.: Report of a stolen planter on Union Street. 

