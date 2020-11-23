MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 23
7:35 a.m.: Lift assist on Harold Street.
Sunday, Nov. 22
9:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:56 p.m.: Hamilton Police was notified of a medical emergency on Route 128 southbound.
3:43 p.m.: Report of a child relieving themself by the road on Brook Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the child.
1:19 p.m.: A lost boat wheel found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
12:57 p.m.: Officers advised a Pine Street resident who reported identity theft.
11:36 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Brook Street was ticketed.
Saturday, Nov. 21
8:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ancient County Way. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:38 p.m.: Officers assisted Essex Police in searching for a lost hiker off School Street. The hiker was eventually located.
2:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Nov. 20
8:11 and 4:36 p.m.: State Police were notified of two separate incidents of cars hitting deer on Route 128. No injuries were reported on either calls. Both cars were towed from the scene.
3:28 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children playing on the Manchester Essex Regional High School field on Lincoln Street.
2:10 p.m.: Report of a stolen planter on Union Street.