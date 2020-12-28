MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 27
6:04 p.m.: Medical emergency at Windmere Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:30 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident in the Manchester Fire Department parking lot on School Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
12:56 p.m.: An officer replaced a missing utility cover on School Street.
9:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Dec. 26
7:56 a.m.: Lift assist on Brook Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:48 a.m.: MassHighway was notified of a tree branch blocking Exit 15 on Route 128 northbound.
Friday, Dec. 25
9:56 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for speeding.
8:59 p.m.: Officers moved a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Jersey Lane.
Thursday, Dec. 24
2:37 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a wounded duck on Raymond Street.
10:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Windemere Park Extension. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.