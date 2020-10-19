MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 18
8:01 p.m.: Jonathan Glass, 37, of 9 Brook St., was arrested on Brook Street on charges of operating under the influence of liquor — a second offense — and speeding. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning.
6:53 and 9:57 a.m.: Two noise complaints on Old Neck Road regarding idling MBTA trains. Officers advised the caller to contact MBTA directly.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 17
10:37 a.m.: An Ocean Street resident received a verbal warning for driving with suspended registration during a traffic stop. The car was towed from the scene.
Friday, Oct. 16
10:33 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:40 p.m.: A Tappan Street resident reported a religious lawn sign was damaged.
2:30 p.m. and 10:43 a.m.: Officers assisted residents on Bridge Street and Masconomo Street who reported false unemployment claims were made under their names.
