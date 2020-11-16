MANCHESTER — Manchester police, like their counterparts in Essex, are getting hairy.
The Manchester Police Department is once again taking part in the Home Base No Shave November fund raiser, Chief Todd J. Fitzgerald said.
Department members may forgo facial hair restrictions during November and donate or raise $100 to support Home Base’s mission to help veterans and their families heal from invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries. Six members of the Manchester department are participating in the initiative this year.
"Home Base's No Shave November initiative makes a real difference in the lives of veterans and their families. Their work is incredible and we are proud to participate in the No Shave November fundraiser each year," Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. "It is a genuinely fun way for our officers to come together and really helps to start getting everyone in the spirit of giving."
As of Sunday, Nov. 14, the department hd already raised $1,225 of its $2,000 goal. Last year, the department raised approximately $3,000 for the fundraiser.
The Essex Police Department had already raised $775 toward it $1,200 goal as of Sunday. Last year, the department raised $1,400 for the fundraiser. People can donate to the Essex Police Department’s No Shave fundraiser online at https://bit.ly/2TDH1gX
As part of Home Base No Shave, which was formerly known as No Shave November, more than 130 New England police departments raised over $320,000 last year. Since its inception in 2015, the campaign has raised over $780,000 to fund critical mental health and brain injury care for our nation’s wounded and injured service members and their families.
Donations to Manchester's fundraiser may be at https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2959059.
More information about Home Base may be found at www.homebase.org.