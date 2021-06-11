MANCHESTER — The death of a woman found in her car after apparent crash into the sea is under investigation by Manchester police.
No foul play is suspected at this time, Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement.
The woman was reported missing Thursday and police began searching for her Thursday afternoon, Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement.
About 10:29 a.m.Friday, a resident reported a vehicle matching the description of the one the woman was driving was in the water off Boardman Avenue.
Police responded and located the vehicle, and found the woman inside deceased.
Manchester police are investigating in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and the Essex District Attorney's Office, Fitzgerald said.