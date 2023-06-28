MANCHESTER — The Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department is second-to-none when urging people to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July festivities.
But the department is also encouraging celebrants to think twice and pay attention to the need for safe behavior.
Chief Todd Fitzgerald is offering several safety tips and reminders in advance of the holiday weekend.
First, he wants residents to remember that the use and sale of all fireworks without a professional license is against the law in Massachusetts.
Those violating the laws face confiscation of materials, a fine or imprisonment. Fines range from $100 to $1,000 and some violations can carry a one-year prison sentence. In addition, he said it is also illegal for private citizens to purchase fireworks legally outside Massachusetts and then bring them home.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and State Police, fire departments statewide reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks from 2012 to 2021.
Residents are being encouraged to report any misuse of fireworks they notice in the community to the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department at 978-526-1212. In case of a firework-related or other emergency, police urge people to dial 911.
“The Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department wishes everybody a safe and happy Fourth-of-July,” said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald and Manchester Police also offer these tips to celebrate safely:
• Attend organized and permitted fireworks displays only.
• Remember that alcohol, drugs and fireworks do not mix.
• Never allow young children to go near fireworks.
• Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks. The loud noises and flashing lights can be frightening and overwhelming for pets, plus they can become startled and run from familiar environments and people and become lost.
Boat safety
Fitzgerald is also advising residents to exercise safe boating practices while out on the water.
• Always wear a life jacket when on the water. Make sure the jacket is a proper fit for your size and weight and that it is properly fastened. The U.S. Coast Guard reports there were 636 boating fatalities nationwide in 2022. Alcohol contributed to 88 deaths, or 16% of the total fatalities.
• Maintain awareness of one’s surroundings at all times.
• Be courteous and respectful to other boaters.
• Travel at a safe speed for the environment and conditions.
• Be sure to have and know how to use essential equipment, such as visual distress signals, sound producing devices, locator devices, fire extinguishers and navigation lights.
• Check the latest forecast before leaving shore and watch for changing weather.
• Take a safe boating course and get a vessel safety check.
• Never boat under the influence. Drugs and alcohol impact one’s cognitive abilities, judgement, balance, coordination, reaction time and vision. Federal law prohibits boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
