MANCHESTER — The Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department has a new leader.
She is Jennifer Gilson, who was promoted this week to the rank of sergeant during a brief ceremony held at Town Hall.
Gilson, who was sworn in by Town Clerk Dianne Bucco, took the oath while family, friends, other department members and members of the Manchester Select Board looked on.
According to Chief Todd Fitzgerald, Gilson is the first female sergeant in the history of the Manchester Police Department.
She was pinned by her father, retired Sgt. Alan Gilson.
Fitzgerald said Jennifer Gilson was the leading candidate to be considered for the role. He said both he and Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel were on the same page regarding the newest member of the command staff.
“Jen was able to top the process,” said Fitzgerald. “She was the number one candidate. It’s a good thing.”
Fitzgerald pointed to Alan Gilson as one just one reason for the promotion, adding Jennifer Gilson learned much about policing from her dad.
“Her dad was a sergeant for many years,” said Fitzgerald. “He was recently honored as the longest standing member of the Manchester Police Department. He’s served the town for almost 50 years.”
Federspiel said the promotion “was a long time coming.”
“It’s great that we were able to make that promotion,” he said. “It’s an extra nice turn of events given the history of her father. It’s great to carry on the family tradition. It’s nice to be able to give her this new assignment.”
Fitzgerald said other things that helped Jennifer Gilson rise in the department include her background as a Manchester-by-the-Sea resident and the fact she also holds a law degree — something that aids in policing.
“We welcome her to the command staff and the (role) as police sergeant,” he said. “I think it’s always good to have a female officer.”
In 2018, Manchester hired its first two full-time female police officers — Gilson and Officer Andrea Locke — whose hiring was announced by former Chief Edward Conley. Conley now heads up the Gloucester Police Department.
The Manchester Police Department has three full-time female officers, including Gilson,and one part-time officer, Fitzgerald said. The command staff includes himself as chief, one lieutenant and three sergeants.
As of July 1, the department is slated to have 17 full-time officers on board, he said. He added there will be an increase in the number of full-time officers, pending a vote at annual Town Meeting coming up on April 3.
“It’s not going to be a huge increase but it will be a little,” said Fitzgerald.
As for Jennifer Gilson's promotion, Fitzgerald was beaming.
“It’s going to be a huge asset to us,” he said.
