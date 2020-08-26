MANCHESTER — The town has lifted its outdoor water ban as the pump at Lincoln Street's water treatment plant has been repaired.
The pump was inoperable for the last two weeks, leaving the town with 50 percent less usable water that usual. The cost to order and install new parts were estimated to be around $12,000 to $15,000, according to DPW director Chuck Dam.
"Repairs went excellent," Dam said. "We took the opportunity to do additional maintenance on the well while it was offline."
During the ban, residents were restricted from non-essential outdoor watering, including car washing, pool filling, lawn watering and operating irrigation systems.
Although residents are now able to resume such activities, Dam wants to remind the public that "water conservation is always in season."
