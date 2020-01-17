MANCHESTER — Parking on town streets will be banned overnight this weekend due to the impending snow storm.
The "blue lights" signaling the ban will be activated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The parking ban will begin at 4 p.m., town officials said. To avoid ticketing or towing, car owners are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadways to allow Public Works crews to clear the snow from the streets.
Manchester's blue lights are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street.
