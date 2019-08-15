MANCHESTER — A $3 million waterfront home in Manchester, where the former girlfriend of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was reported by a British tabloid to be holed up, is getting extra police patrols, the town’s police chief said Wednesday.
Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, who on Wednesday was named in another new civil suit brought by a woman who says she was victimized by Epstein, was reportedly staying in the Phippin House, owned by tech executive and Council on Foreign Relations member Scott Borgerson, 43.
The Colonial-style home, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, is located at the end of a private road off Summer Street.
Interim police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said the department did receive a call from Borgerson Wednesday asking for extra patrols, after Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper and website reported that Maxwell was staying in the home.
Epstein, 66, was found dead early Saturday in what officials have said was an apparent suicide while in federal custody in New York. He was awaiting trial on charges that he had sexually abused multiple girls at his various properties around the country.
Maxwell has been accused in several civil suits of helping to procure underage victims for Epstein. She has never been criminally charged. In the days after Epstein’s death, prosecutors said they will continue to investigate his activities.
Borgerson told the political news website Axious that the report Maxwell is staying in his home is untrue and that no one should be there besides his cat.
Fitzgerald said that hasn’t stopped numerous members of the news media from gathering at the end of the private road, as well as chartering boats (the home is visible from the water) in an effort to find Maxwell.
“We want to make sure the home is secure and that no one is trespassing,” said Fitzgerald of the police department’s role. The department has not received any other calls from residents about the situation.
Borgerson purchased the five-bedroom home, on a 11/2 acre oceanfront lot, under an LLC called Tidewood, for $2.4 million in June, 2016, according to property records at the South Essex Registry of Deeds. It currently has an assessed value of just under $3 million, town records show.
Last year, he appeared before the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals seeking permission to make some renovations, including the addition of an in-law apartment, but withdrew the application after some questions regarding historic preservation requirements for the property.
The tabloid Daily Mail story, which refers to Maxwell as Epstein’s “consort,” claimed that Borgerson, the CEO of a firm called Cargometrics, had been seen walking Maxwell’s dog near his apartment in the city, where he stays during the work week. The story described the former socialite as now living a reclusive, “homebody” lifestyle. The tabloid cites an anonymous source for the information.
If Maxwell is living in the Manchester home with a dog, the animal has not been registered with the town, as required.
Borgerson, who could not be reached for comment, had been married but was granted a divorce in 2015, according to Family and Probate Court records.
