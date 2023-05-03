MANCHESTER — Getting to and from school in Manchester-by-the-Sea will be a bit of a challenge during the next few weeks.
Planned road work starting Thursday, May 4, will limit access to the schools campus, according to Superintendent Pam Beaudoin.
Manchester Public Works is scheduled to begin road reconstruction and paving work on School Street, from Hidden Ledge Road to Lincoln Street. According to Public Works officials, the work is expected to be completed later this month, weather permitting.
Travel on School Street will generally permitted, although alternating traffic patterns and occasional detours may be required, Public Works said. Sign boards will be setup to notify the public of the changes and Manchester-by-the-Sea Police are expected to manage traffic flow in the area.
According to Beaudoin, those planning a visit to the Manchester Essex school campus are encouraged to use Pleasant Street to access the schools.
Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School is located at 36 Lincoln St., while Manchester Memorial Elementary School is at 43 Lincoln St.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.