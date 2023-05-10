Voters in Manchester-by-the-Sea will consider two contested elections during next week’s town election on Tuesday – the race for Select Board and also the contest for Planning Board.
The election, to be held at the Memorial School at 43 Lincoln St., will take place on Tuesday, May 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to Manchester Town Clerk Dianne Bucco, there are 11 candidates running for seven seats on the following boards: Housing Authority, Library Trustee, Town Moderator, School Committee, Select Board and Planning Board.
“All these candidates deserve the participation of all the voters within town,” said Bucco. “I do think there will be a good-sized turnout due to the contested races: Select Board and Planning Board.”
In the run for Select Board, incumbents Ann W. Harrison of 13 Tucks Point Road and John Round of 3 Greenbrier Road are being challenged by newcomer Karen Bennett of 28 Lincoln St. Residents will vote for two open seats for three-year terms on the board.
Voters will also consider another contested election – the race for Planning Board. In this race, four candidates are facing off, with two open seats for three-year terms available in the contest.
Three residents are challenging the incumbent: Planning Board member Christopher Olney of 10 Old Neck Road.
The challengers for the three-year terms are: Martin Edward Flood of 31 Hickory Hill Road, Donna L. Furse of 8 Blossom Lane and Susan Hanson-Philbrick of 17 Loading Place Road.
Hanson-Philbrick was appointed to the board last fall by Select Board members, filling the seat previously held by former Planning Board member Gary Gilbert.
Other races
Additional races include the run for a three-year term on the School Committee, with candidate John Binieris, of 21 Bennett St., running unopposed.
In the run for Town Moderator, incumbent Alan Wilson, of 5 Spy Rock Hill is also running unopposed for reelection to a one-year term.
In the contest for Housing Authority, one available seat for a five-year term will include candidate Elizabeth A. Heisey of 48 Pleasant St. who is running for reelection unopposed.
Finally, the race for Library Trustee will feature candidate David K. Lumsden of 18 Woodcrest Road, who is running unopposed for reelection to the seat.
Planning Board forum
A “Meet the Candidate” forum, hosted by The Manchester Cricket editor and publisher Erika Brown, was held on May 4 and featured the four Planning Board candidates. The forum was broadcast on 1623 Studios.
The four were asked: “Within the next six months, the largest commercial development in decades – Cell Signaling Technology– will be in front of the Planning Board. Would you support this project? What is your stance on commercial development in Manchester-by-the-Sea? Why?”
Recently, Cell Signaling Technology, the Danvers-based biotechnology company, closed on a deal to purchase a 50-acre parcel of land that includes the Manchester Athletic Club, extensive woodlands and an abandoned quarry in Manchester’s “Limited Commercial District” (LCD) where it plans to build a corporate campus.
During the forum, candidate Hanson-Philbrick said the development will add to the town’s tax base.
“Right now, 95 percent of our revenue comes from residential taxes,” she said. “I think our property owners are at the breaking point. We need to take advantage of commercial development to help ease our tax burden.”
Candidate Martin Flood said it is essential for Manchester’s senior citizens to have additional tax revenue coming to town.
“We need tax revenue badly,” he said. “Cell Signaling is going to be a massive plus for our town, massive plus. There shouldn’t be anybody on this Planning Board that’s elected or reelected or what have you that doesn’t push this through.
“That would start this town moving forward with some commercial development. I am for Cell Signaling.”
Planning Board member Christopher Olney also supports the development idea.
“It’s going to be critical for tax revenue for the town,” he said.
He added their proposal also addresses an environmental concern in the area – the quarry of disturbed earth that is a possible source of contamination to the town’s water supply.
“Their development may have very positive impacts on both the environment and the supply of water as well,” Olney said. “Based on what they’ve said so far and what they’ve showed us so far, I’m in full support.”
Another Planning Board candidate supporting the Cell Signaling proposal was Donna Furse, who stressed the application still needs the review of the Conservation Commission.
“With Cell Signaling, the increased tax revenue will hopefully prevent future overrides,” she said. “Based on our master plan ... 95 percent of our existing revenues are drawn from residential taxes and are not sufficient to maintain or replace as needed current infrastructure or achieve desired goals.”
