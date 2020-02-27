MANCHESTER — The first park slated to be renovated in wake of the Manchester Parks and Recreation Committee's Athletic Field Master Plan is Sweeney Park.
The Summer Street park is one of three open recreational fields scheduled for a complete overhaul — redesign sketches of Masconomo Park and an old landfill on Pine Street were completed in partnership with the Weston and Sampson Design Studio in October. As of now, the main focus will be on Sweeney.
If Town Meeting on April 6 approves, $100,000 will be used to pay for the project's design phase and draft construction documents. Half the money will be sourced from the general fund, while the other half will come from a Community Preservation Act grant.
The design phase will last around six to nine months, according to Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. From there, the project will be put out to bid. As of now, there is no scheduled time for construction to begin.
Irrigation issues at Sweeney Park cause the field to get "so wet that you can't use it for half the year," Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall previously told the Times. To remedy this, the committee is recommending turf fielding throughout the park. Also, the old softball diamond will be transformed into a 280- by 80-foot all-purpose open field.
Early estimates in October pegged the project at $1,282,500. On top of that, the committee has considered building a $472,500 bathroom facility at the far end of the parking lot.
Early last year, the Parks and Recreation Committee embarked on studying all the recreational areas in town.
"The current fields that we have are oversubscribed," Federspiel said of the survey results. "And we also have a lot of teams but not enough fields. It's a supply and demand problem."
In addition to fixing up Sweeney and Masconomo Park's shortcomings, the town hopes to covert the Pine Street landfill into a 240- by 150-foot open space or combined softball diamond and soccer field.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
