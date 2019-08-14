MANCHESTER — White Beach will remain closed to swimming for the foreseeable future after failing its second weekly bacteria and fungal water test.
Specifically, the Ocean Street beach did not pass its geometric mean standard test, which projects the water quality for a month in advance. The water was found to have 50 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters of water where the state limit is 35. Last week, the water clocked in at 37 CFU.
It wasn't all bad news, however. The single-test bacterial count, which tests the water's current condition, came in under the state requirement of 10 CFU. It previously scored 132 CFU the day the beach closed.
Testing is conducted by the state Bureau of Environmental Health. According to Manchester Public Health Nurse Colleen Brown, the state believes these elevated bacteria readings are caused by run-off from the high volume of rain this season.
Brown said the department will be testing the waters again on Wednesday. It hopes to get results back by Friday.
The town's other beaches — West Manchester (aka Black Cove) on Harbor Street, Tuck’s Point on Tuck’s Point Road, Singing on Beach Street, Black on Ocean Street, and Gray (aka Magnolia Beach) on Raymond Street — have passed their weekly tests and are open for swimming.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
