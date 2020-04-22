MANCHESTER - Town officials have compiled a list of around $780,000 worth of expenditures to cut from the previously-approved fiscal 2021 budget.
By making these cuts to the $37.4 million budget, property taxes would see a 0 percent increase from fiscal 2020's $11.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. It may also include a 6 percent reduction in local revenue. Selectmen will decide on which cuts will be made during a meeting on May 18.
This fiscal year ends June 30 and fiscal 2021 begins July 1.
"A majority of the recommended savings will go forward," Town Administrator Greg Federspiel predicts. "There won't be a lot of fluctuation from those. If anything, there may be a couple more added."
Earlier this month, selectmen and Finance Committee members pledged to draft a "plan B" budget to mitigate the economic fallout many are facing from the coronavirus pandemic.
"The (finalized) budget is already on the (Town Meeting) warrant" scheduled for Monday, June 22, said Federspiel. "I fully expect a 'plan B' will be presented in its place" on the floor during the meeting.
The majority of savings come from cuts to the town's capital budget. Nearly $479,000 worth of new purchases and funding for projects is on the chopping block.
"The plan was to keep available a bunch of shovel-ready capital projects in case there are (funding opportunities from) federal or stimulus programs," said Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling. "It also focused on cutting things that wouldn't reduce services or cut existing staff."
The big-ticket projects still on the table include the regional compost facility, West Beach Seawall and Central Street culvert and dam replacement, among others.
With the proposed reductions, the town looks to add $40,000 to a planned Water Plant upgrade. Originally, the project was budgeted at $210,000.
Around $150,000 in cuts to the operating budget has been proposed. This includes delaying the creation of new town positions such as a DPW highway constable and a part-time clerk for the selectmen and town administrator. The town also expects to save $50,000 on health insurance costs as there are now no projected increases in premiums.
The town plans on working with the Manchester Essex Regional School District to make additional cuts to the school budget. Right now, officials are seeking approximately $235,000 in cuts, which in turn would save Manchester $150,000 and Essex $85,000.
"We've had initial conversations about the need to reduce spending," Federspiel said. "The School Committee members have attended our meetings and they're aware of what we're trying to do. They'll be working on their end to see what they can do. I believe they will finalize their plans by middle of May as well."
PROPOSED CUTS AND SAVINGS
Operational (Recommended)
$25,000 for a part-time clerk for selectmen and the town administrator.
$5,000 in Fourth of July celebration spending, from $15,000 to $10,000. (375th anniversary funds can make up difference).
$10,000 for five additional hours per week for town planner (no potential loss in revenue for planner, still has hours working at Manchester Affordable Housing Trust).
$50,000 for health insurance with 0 percent premiums,
$55,000 for new DPW highway constable position.
$5,000 for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, canceled due to pandemic).
Operational (Additional)
$10,000 for new collaborative budgeting software
$10,000 in additional funds for legal challenges.
$10,000 for reduction in assistant accountant's hours by six per week.
$8,500 for updated aerial photos of the town for assessor's office.
$2,000 for added hours for the part-time young adult librarian.
$3,000 for new computer replacements.
Capital (All recommended)
$85,000 for new DPW truck (can be covered by unspent existing capital funds and $45,000 trade-in value.
$120,000 for Beach Street sidewalk project.
$75,000 in costs for the DPW Pole Barn project (possible stimulus funding available).
$75,000 for new financial software for Town Hall.
$140,000 by reducing Fire Engine Fund from $240,000 to $100,000.
$4,400 by reducing spending on new police cruiser.
$4,100 by reducing spending on new fire knox box.
$15,000 for new firefighter gear.
School
$150,000 by requesting $235,000 in budget cuts.