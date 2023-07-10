MANCHESTER — A task force has presented some recommendations for preserving the quality and quantity of the town’s drinking water resources.
The Select Board was apprised of the efforts by the Water Resource Protection Task Force during its June 20 meeting.
The task force is on schedule to complete its 18-month mission to consider water issues in Manchester, said its chair, Steve Gang, who also served on the Conservation Commission.
“We ended up covering more ground than we expected,” Gang said, adding that a draft of the task force’s final report had been given to Select Board members and town officials.
During his presentation, Gang detailed these recommendations as “most urgent:”
Creating a Water Advisory Board, to be made up of three members appointed by the Select Board who will serve staggered three-year terms.
Delegating to the Sustainability Committee, and having three of its members focused on town drinking water issues.
Charging water rates to reflect the “overall need to conserve, based on analysis and modeling initiated by the task force.”
“It’s an important shift in the billing structure that we’ve recommended to the Water Division,” Gang said. “It’s very much worth getting that right. Otherwise, I think we’ll be aiming the conservation efforts very much in the wrong place.”
Water quantity and quality
According to the Manchester town website, the Select Board commissioned the task force in December 2021, with the objective to define a vision for Manchester’s drinking water quantity and quality for the next 50 years.
The task force objectives were to create:
• An update of the problems and opportunities identified in a 1990 report on water issues in Manchester, including the incorporation of the effects of climate change and new contaminants.
• A list of priorities for action by the town.
• A determination of next steps, including possible changes in bylaws and regulations expenditures, organizational change and a more-detailed study.
• A determination of for assigning responsibility and accountability, including what metrics to use.
According to the website, the task force is considered Phase 1 of a process of design and implementation that will insure the long-term quantity and quality of Manchester’s drinking water. The next phase will focus on implementation and accountability.
Other recommendations suggested by Gang include:
• Increasing conservation awareness and education.
• Devoting more time and money to protecting Manchester’s watershed — especially for Gravelly and Round ponds and the town’s feeder wells.
• Accelerating the replacement and upgrade of the town’s drinking water infrastructure, including new meters for all users and water main replacement.
“We are virtually ready to launch a pilot, comparing two venders head-to-head,” said Gang. “They have variations on the same technology, which is the advanced digital meter that has fewer moving parts and is less vulnerable to the contaminants we have in our water.
Gang said the meter being considered offers almost real-time information on water uses over a smartphone app.
“Manchester has a spectacular legacy of planning far ahead in terms of providing water supply that is clean and reliable,” he said. “We think, to continue that legacy, right now is the time to start examining through geology and some test wells the opportunity for another source. It makes sense.”
Costs associated with project
Gang estimated the task force would likely spend about $75,000 to accomplish its work.
“None of these things has a large price tag associated with them,” he said.
Select Board member John Round supported the recommendations.
“As part of the Water Task Force I’m aware of all of these findings and I heartedly recommend the ones that Steve has indicated as being the ones that we should focus on immediately,” Round said. “I think we can start to make a difference with water use right off the bat here.”
Manchester commissioned a comprehensive study in 1989 by Horsley Witten Hegemann (the Horsley Witten Group Inc. with offices in Boston, Sandwich and Providence, Rhode Island) which was reported in 1990 as the Water Resources Protection Plan.
This document, according to the town’s website, sets up baselines for Manchester’s long-term drinking water strategy and also offered more than 60 pages of specific recommendations involving zoning, health regulations wetlands, watersheds, reservoirs and wells.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.