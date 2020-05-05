MANCHESTER — Selectmen are planning to take this year's Town Meeting to the gridiron, if it's held at all.
At a meeting Tuesday night, selectmen voted on hosting the Monday, June 22, event on Manchester Essex Regional High School's football field off Lincoln Street. Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said Hyland Field provides enough space for at least 6 feet between attendees to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For the hundreds of people expected to show up, "we could possibly have around 10 feet between seats," he explained. "We'll plan a rain date as well, probably a day or two or so later."
Despite these plans, the question of whether Town Meeting will be held this year is still up in the air. Town officials will wait and see in the coming weeks if holding a large-scale event is doable during the ongoing pandemic. For now, however, they will continue to work under the assumption that it will happen.
"We're going to rely on a number of factors, primarily at this point what the governor plans is doing," said Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling. "Manchester has been overall keeping its infection rate low, so we'll be observing what's going around in the communities around us and the state at large."
At this year's Town Meeting, selectmen will present a reduced town budget to ease the burdens on taxpayers during the pandemic. Around $780,000 is planned to be cut from the previously affirmed $37.4 million budget.
"We're now waiting to see how the school district is going to respond (with their cuts)," Federspiel said. The amount of state aid, which he says "has huge impact on the school's budget," had not been finalized at the time of press time.
