MANCHESTER — On Tuesday evening, selectmen will reconvene online to further discuss the fiscal year budget.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the video conferencing service Zoom. Information on how to join online or by telephone is available at manchester.ma.us.
At last week's meeting, selectmen discussed with members of the Finance Committee the creation of a "plan B" budget that would compensate for the projected financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The goal for the "plan B" budget is to keep the property tax rate the same as it was in fiscal 2020, which ends June 30. In order to do this, the town will need to cut around $660,000 from its previously drafted $37.4 million budget.
In addition, selectmen will discuss plans to designate the town website as the official posting location for town meetings and put a Longevity Bench by the Coach Ed Field Field parking lot on Norwood Avenue.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: Manchester Board of Selectmen meet. On the agenda is a discussion of the fiscal 2021 budget in wake of pandemic.
When: Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Over the phone via Zoom by dialing in at 1-425-535-9843, and using access code 329-392-749#; or online at https://join.startmeeting.com/communications2 with online meeting code "communications2."
More information on how to join be found at at manchester.ma.us.
