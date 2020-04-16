MANCHESTER — On Friday afternoon, Manchester selectmen will convene for an executive session over online video conference.
The meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be closed to the public as the selectmen discuss possibly purchasing new land, possible new litigation to be filed against the town, and prepare contract negotiations with the town's four unions, according to the meeting's agenda. According to state law, selectmen are allowed to talk strategy about litigation, union negotiations and land purchases behind closed doors.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel was tight-lipped when asked about the specifics of the meeting.
Federspiel did mention the land purchase does not relate to the "Christian Hill lot," the 12-acre plot of land near the Manchester-Beverly line the town hopes to purchase and preserve. The Christian Hill plot is owned by Alper’s Trust and appraised at $60,000. Town Meeting this summer will decide whether this purchase is worth pursuing.
"This is a new possibility," Federspiel said of the land in question. "I can't talk more about it unless the Board of Selectmen want to pursue it. (The town) hasn't spoken with the landowner yet."
Regarding the potential litigation, Federspiel mentioned the town had been "threatened a bit with potential lawsuits." He declined to give more details.
Each year, the town negotiates terms with its police, fire, public works and clerical unions. All potential benefit provisions need to be confirmed at Town Meeting as part of the fiscal year budget.
