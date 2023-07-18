MANCHESTER — The town’s Council on Aging offices at Town Hall have been adequate for hosting senior gatherings.
But town officials and the Select Board are looking to expand beyond the tight quarters of Town Hall’s offices at 10 Central St. — they’re planning to establish permanent accommodations for town elders in the form of the town’s first-ever Senior Center downtown.
Jane Metrano, a member of the Council on Aging, said the chance to have a structure specifically devoted to seniors is important.
“It’s something that we’ve wanted for a very long time,” she said. “We’re very determined to get it. People need a place to come and go. That’s what we want.”
Besides Town Hall, some Council on Aging gatherings take place in a room at First Parish Congregational Church on the Village Green.
Metrano said while seniors are grateful to be able to use the space at the church, having a designated facility for seniors would be a plus.
“I think there’s tremendous support from seniors and their family members for getting a facility specifically for seniors,” said Metrano. “It’s so important to have the socialization for seniors. They really need their time together away from their homes.”
The limited number of parking spaces downtown, Metrano said, also has presented a challenge. Needless, to say, she supports the idea.
“I would be going to a place where I would be comfortable and not just borrowing a facility,” she said. “It’s a whole different ballgame.”
The three options being considered for a senior center, according to Select Board Chair Ann Harrison, are:
The Valentine’s Movers site at the intersection of Tappan and Sea streets.
The Community Center at 40 Beach St., which would be rebuilt and expanded.
The Masonic Lodge building between Town Hall and the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Council on Aging member George Nickless, 93, has lived in Manchester-by-the-Sea since 1963.
“Oh, it’s going to happen,” he said of the planned senior center being built. “It has to happen. We have a high percentage of seniors (in Manchester) and we have no space. We have to have space.”
But he said the challenge will be selecting a proper site for the planned facility.
“That’s a tough thing to do in Manchester,” he said. “You need space for parking and office space and rooms for meetings. It’ll be tough getting a building.”
But Nickless said he has confidence the plan will move ahead.
“It’s going to be up to the selectmen,” he said. “The selectmen have been working on it, thank goodness.”
Council on Aging Chair Dr. Steven Gillespie said planning for a senior center has been taking place for some time.
“We’ve been bouncing around the idea for a few years now,” said Gillespie. “It would be wonderful if we could provide that space for our seniors to socialize and exercise and do all the things that go along with it.”
Gillespie said the creation of a senior facility would broaden the services the town’s seniors receive. He said of the three choices being considered, he has a favorite.
“As far as parking and access and proximity to Town Hall, I like the option of the Mason Hall,” he said.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said while the options being considered share similar qualities, the potential range in costs for the project run from $2.5 million to $4.5 million.
Regarding a timetable for the potential project, Federspiel said the Select Board could wait until the annual Town Meeting in the spring but that “it might make sense to move it forward to the fall Town Meeting if everything can come together.”
Federspiel said the plan is to choose one of the options, then move ahead with the idea and eventually chose a specific project plan.
