Manchester seniors weigh housing options

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Jane Metrano is one of a number of seniors in town keeping an eye toward the Planning Board’s next move regarding the direction of possible housing options for seniors.
The Planning Board on Aug. 28 considered possible warrant items, including a measure that aims to support senior housing, for a tentative special Town Meeting this fall. The measure being considered would involve “minor amendments (that) are being proposed to allow family members to reside in living quarters that are part of an existing garage, stable or other structure.”
Planning Board Chair Ron Mastrogiacomo said part of the effort includes the recent creation of a subcommittee to discuss housing options in town.
“We’re trying to diversify housing,” he said. “It has to be vetted by the board.”
But Metrano, of the town Council on Aging, said “there are people in town who would prefer not to increase the affordable housing in town.’
“That’s become very evident,” she said. “The Planning Board is trying to do the best they can to bring in more affordable housing.”
Council on Aging member George Nickless said, “I’d like to see some more information about this.” The council meets Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
The Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging supports services and programs for seniors in town.
“We definitely don’t have enough senior housing in Manchester,” said Veronica Matthews, the group’s secretary. “The problem is people want to downsize when they get older and there are limited options to move into in Manchester.”
She would like seniors to have some type of retirement facility in town.
“I would certainly be in favor of that,” Matthews said. “I think that the Planning Board has struggled to find consensus. It would be great for seniors and just for people who want to stay in town.”
Friends member-at-large Jackie Mcdiarmid said something needs to be done regarding housing for seniors in Manchester.
“Of course it’s necessary,” she said. “Hopefully, they can come to some conclusion. We should have housing of our own.”
But Mcdiarmid said creating new senior housing in town will be a challenge, with expensive property values and limited parcels available. She pointed to two options for seniors off Pine Street and Old Essex Road.
“We’re supposedly a well-off community,” she said, adding town officials have addressed the need for senior housing in the past but have not developed a specific housing plan. “The housing they have now is not really adequate. What’s out there is not great. But I don’t know where they can put any housing.”
For the near term, Metrano said she would like to see real action regarding the matter.
“The town has long needed to come up with some better affordable housing options,” she said.
In addition, a number of people in town, including Metrano, have been keeping an eye toward two development projects that could potentially affect housing in Manchester.
The first pertains to the state’s mandate for affordable housing in Manchester’s planned MBTA zoning district near the town’s Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail station.
The second possible large-scale development is the planned 136-unit housing complex on Shingle Hill that abuts the Manchester Essex Wilderness Conservation Area on School Street.
Last year, the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals denied a comprehensive permit for the development. After the ZBA’s denial of the permit, developer Strategic Land Ventures (SLV) appealed the decision to the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee. The issue has been moving slowly through the legal process.
“There are signs all over town saying ‘Stop SLV,’” said Metrano. “That’s turned up a lot of heat on this issue of housing. ... Now, that’s a very big issue. Plus, the MBTA station has added more fuel to the fire.”
In the meantime, Mastrogiacomo added “if everything falls in place,” Planning Board members will present an article to be considered at special Town Meeting this fall. In the event that does not happen, such a measure will possibly be brought forward at annual Town Meeting next spring, he said.
No date has yet been selected for the fall meeting, but the Select Board is expected to discuss the matter at its scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 18
The Planning Board was to meet Monday, Sept. 11, after the Times’ deadline, and is scheduled to meet Sept. 25.
