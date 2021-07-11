MANCHESTER — Residents and businesses in town likely will owe more when their next water and sewer bills arrive.
Water and sewer rates are increasing around 2% for fiscal year 2022, which began July 1 and ends June 30, 2022.
Water fees will rise 2.25% across all tiers. The rates, per 100 cubic feet, will be $6.36 for the first 900 cubic feet, $6.47 for 900 to 1,700 cubic feet, $7.11 for 1,700 to 5,700 cubic feet, $7.72 for 5,700 to 16,000 cubic feet, $8.34 for 16,000 to 39,000 cubic feet, and $8.96 for 39,000 cubic feet or more.
Sewer fees are bumping up to $15.10 per 100 cubic feet. Last year's rate was $14.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Sewer-only flat rates are still up in the air. Selectmen will discuss what the increase may be at their next meeting on Monday, July 19.
At the selectmen's meeting last week, Public Works Director Chuck Dam detailed a proposal to change the flat-fee rate based on the number of bedrooms per home. Last fiscal year, the flat fee was $183.78 per quarter for all homes, regardless of whether the house had two bedrooms or 10 bedrooms.
"That's extremely low," Dam said. "This is my attempt to rectify that. That flat fee wasn't applied for bedrooms, which I think was the intent."
Dam's proposal would change the rate to $118 per bedroom per quarter. The figure was based on the 65 gallons of water used per bedroom, the average amount according to the American Water Works Association.
"On the low end, if you're a two-bedroom, you're at roughly $236 per quarter." said Dam "So a modest increase. If you get to a 10-bedroom, you're looking at a $1,100 bill versus your previous $183 bill."
If the town chooses against instating this new rate, Dam said he'd support an increase to last year's fee of "more than 2 percent."
Also at the July 6 meeting, Selectman Eli Boling suggested increasing fees for heavy water usage, particularly the top two tiers. However, Dam recommended tabling these discussions for one more year. The town's water registration with the state will be renewed in December, and Dam said it would be best to see what stipulations come with it before making any changes.
"There's a very high likelihood that when the state declares a drought within our region, not indicative of what's going on in our sources, but our region, we would be required to institute mandatory irrigation outdoor watering bans," Dam said. "If that comes to fruition, there's a high likelihood that our outdoor watering across the board will go down, and therefore our corresponding revenue will go down."
