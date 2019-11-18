MANCHESTER — The town's registered voters are asked to attend Manchester Special Town Meeting on Tuesday evening for consideration of the five articles on the warrant.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Article 1 calls for Manchester Conservation Commission to take ownership of 5.7 acres on Brookwood Road, in the Western Woods. According to the most recent property assessment, the land is worth $28,500.
Article 2 asks for $3,000 of Community Preservation Fund money for restoration of the Trask House, 10 Union St.,which is home of the Manchester Historical Museum, and $255,000 for the Town Common renovation project.
Article 3 seeks $55,000 "for the purpose of designing and developing bid specifications for the replacement of waterlines within the town water system."
Article 4 and 5 relate to building a regional compost facility at the transfer station on Upper Pine Street. Article 4 asks for the town to lease out a portion of the transfer station for the project, and Article 5 seeks $300,000 for construction.
