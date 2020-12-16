MANCHESTER — An unexpectedly high turn-out closed down Manchester's free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday afternoon two hours before it was scheduled to close.
"We ran out of tests," said John Morris, owner of Beauport Ambulance Services, who helped organize the testing site with the Manchester Board of Health.
Morris said Beauport ordered 220 tests for Manchester's clinic. Beauport predicted this would be enough due to internal calculations based on Manchester's population. The algorithm used to predict turnout was used during Beauport's other clinic in Hamilton-Wenham, where 176 people showed up for testing.
"Unfortunately, you don't know how many people are really going to show up during the day of," said Morris.
The Manchester COVID-19 clinic opened at 9 Tuesday morning behind Town Hall. Residents were asked to arrive for testing from 9 a.m. to noon if their last names began with A to M, and noon to 3 p.m. for those with last names starting with N to Z.
Near the start of the event, Beauport's computer systems went offline causing a buildup of cars on Route 127. And, by 12:45 p.m., all 220 tests had been used. The six-on-site workers began turning people away and a notice alerting residents that "any further testing ... has been cancelled" was soon posted on the town's website. At this time, the line to get a test had reached all the way to the four-way intersection of Pine and Bridge streets.
"We understand there are a lot of unhappy people, especially those waiting a couple hours in their car," said Morris. "It's very unfortunate but we're learning as we go. We're going to learning from today's event and plan for better in the future."
Manchester has had 25 or more new positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, and is listed as by the state as a "red" community, one where there is a high risk of transmission of the coronavirus.
Another COVID-19 clinic expected to be held this coming Saturday has been rescheduled. Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the town is not confident that all the kinks from today's event will be worked out by the weekend.
"We're regrouping right now and hope to announce the new date in the near future, by Thursday at the latest," he continued. "I want to apologize to our residents for a frustrating day. We weren't able to handle the turnout, which far exceeded similar events percentage-wise."
Morris said he plans on tripling Beauport's order of COVID-19 tests for the next clinic.
