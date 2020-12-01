 Manchester to auction off old street signs  

MANCHESTER — The Manchester 375th Anniversary Celebration Committee is still finding ways to better the town, despite having all its planned events this year delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everything is on hold for now," said Sue Thorne, who co-chairs the committee with Tom Kehoe. "A lot of the events, for the most part, have been moved to 2021. Hopefully by then we'll have some clearance for more gatherings, but right now it's not safe to do so."
Instead, members of the public are welcome to celebrate the town's history online in the comfort of their homes. The committee has organized an antique street sign auction featuring 54 items on which to bid.
"A lot of them go back a bit," Thorne said. "They've all been cleaned and tidied up. (Committee member) Sandy Rogers has done a great deal of work getting it organized, and (committee member) Joe Sabella was the one who got the DPW to donate the signs. We don't know how much we're going to get but the money will be used for beautification projects around town, primarily planting and tree work."
The online auction is being held now through Sunday, Dec. 13. Bids for each sign start at $50. More information may be found at www.32auctions.com/signs375.
Despite having to reschedule all of their planned events for this year, committee members have been coming up with ways for the public to celebrate the town's historic milestone. For example, the public is invited to light up the Manchester Public Library and Town Hall walkways with tea-light luminarias this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 9 p.m. Luminarias are available to pick up at the library — call 978-526-7711 before arriving.
"People won't be gathered around to do it all at one time and it's outside, which also helps," said Thorne. "We just thought it was a nice way to lift the holiday spirit and the community's spirit."
This past May, the committee organized a drive-by parade to celebrate the town's first-responders and essential workers.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.