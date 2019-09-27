The town of Manchester is preparing to start searching for a new fire chief.
According to a Board of Selectmen update posted on the town's website, the details on how the town will conduct its search "will be finalized within a few weeks."
Residents who are interested in assisting in the search process are asked to send a letter or email expressing their interest to Sonja Nathan, executive assistant to the town administrator, at nathans@manchester.ma.us.
Last October, former Fire Chief George Kramlinger resigned from his position after serving for two years. Retired Georgetown fire Chief Al Beardsley has been serving in the interim. Beardsley previously served as interim fire chief before the town hired Kramlinger.
Clamming they went
Staff of the Essex Shipbuilding Museum took a group of students from Topsfield Vocational Academy on trip downriver to dig clams on Sept. 20.
The students used a clamming skiff they built as part of a class at the museum as well two of the museum's fleet of Sharptown barges on the trip. They left from Conomo Point and rowed to two clam flats —Seal Bank and Town Nub — where the students learned how to clam with a fork and by hand.
Their teacher Mark Webster and professional clammer and project partner Ian MacDougall, of Hermit Crab Industries, showed the students how to harvest the clams. When they had dug enough soft-shell and razor clams, they had a clambake on the flats followed by a row back to Conomo Point.
"A great way to end a tremendous project, they built the boat and then put it to work," said the museum's Ted Watkinson.
Gardener talk
Salem gardener Linda Lipton will discuss how she created a fully landscaped garden from scratch in her backyard at the next Seaside Garden Club meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The presentation, "Confessions of a Garden Fanatic: Still Crazy After All These Years," will cover the sequential steps she and her husband, Fred, used to complete their garden. Other topics include honoring the historical context of a garden site, creating a feeling of authenticity and charm in a New England garden, and getting designer results in a DIY garden.
The Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Manchester Community Center off Beach Street. A social hour is held at 7 p.m. before the meeting officially begins at 7:30 p.m. The nonmember fee for Garden Club meetings are $5. New members are welcome to join; yearly dues are $30.
Town Talk is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Town Talk, please contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
