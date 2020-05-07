MANCHESTER — Town officials plan on opening up three popular public areas closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus within the next couple of days.
Masconomo Park, Reed Park and Tuck's Point will open Saturday to Manchester residents for walking only, the town announced late Wednesday afternoon.
"The weather's getting better and people want some place to get out, and we want places to make sure they stay safe," said Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling. "When we closed everything down in March, it was pretty early in the state's reaction to the pandemic. People hadn't acclimated to the situation at hand. We're getting to the point now where our residents are all on the same page about staying safe, not spreading the disease around, and social distancing."
While the parks will be open, the playgrounds remain closed by state order because - as high touch areas - there is a high risk of coronavirus transmission.
The Tuck's Point docks will reopen to mooring holders during the week of May 11. Construction is currently being completed on the docks.
Moving forward, the town is taking all precautions to keep its residents healthy. This includes, as explained by Boling, people getting exercise and improving their mental health during the pandemic.
This re-opening is the first phase of the town's post-quarantine plans, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said. The second will be reopening Singing Beach on weekdays to residents only.
"We're going to spend the next couple of weeks working out a lot of the logistics around that to do it safely," said Boling, "especially when there's one road that will be heavily trafficked. We're tentatively aiming for the May 19 time frame, but we haven't committed to it."
Phase three and four are merely suggestions brought forward by town officials at this point in time. If all goes well with the Singing Beach re-opening, selectmen will shift their focus onto opening all parking and beaches, including rentals on Tuck's Point. The final phase will be a complete reopening of all town areas and services.
"We have not gone into detail very much (about phase three and four)," said Boling. "Right now, we're focused on the shorter goals of phase one and two."
Pam Ciccone, the town's interim public health nurse, said that she and the Board of Health are not on the reopening committee, they provided their opinions on the topic during Tuesday's selectmen meeting.
"Personally (and I don’t speak for or represent the Board of Health) I felt the public parks in town should have remained open, as recommended by the governor," Ciccone said in an email to the Times. "It’s important for our residents’ mental and physical health to have access to our natural resources."
